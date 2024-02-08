Kashmiri’s must rise, expose elements behind target killings: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Feb 08: Terming yesterday’s terrorist strike on non-locals “unfortunate one”, the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Thursday urged upon Kashmiri’s to rise and expose the elements behind killings of innocent civilians.

He said my head goes down in shame when such incidents take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was unfortunate and shameful act. The words fall short to condemn this heinous act. Somewhere administration has failed to curb target killings. The authorities should take strong cognizance of yesterday’s incident and efforts should be taken to bring perpetrators of crime to justice,” Bukhari told reporters on the sidelines of a joining ceremony function in Srinagar.

He urged upon Kashmiri’s to rise and expose the elements behind such terror incidents.

To a query he said the doors of Apni Party are open for anyone who believe J&K is an integral part of India.

“People are continuously joining Apni Party. Our doors are open for everyone who believe J&K is a strong part of India and believe in the Constitution of the country,” he said.

Bukhari added that it doesn’t matter to me who joined the party today. “Whether they had association to some other political group or ideology in past. Be it Hurriyat or Jama’at-e-Islami, I consider them citizens of Jammu & Kashmir and I welcome all into the party fold,” he added.