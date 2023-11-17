Kulgam encounter: Operation resumes; fresh firing heard

Srinagar, Nov 17: Police and the security forces resumed the anti-terror operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday morning with reports saying that a fresh exchange of gunfire was reported at the encounter site.

Officials said that the operation was suspended last night and was resumed at the first light of dawn today.

They said that several terrorists are believed to be holed up inside two houses in Samno village of DH Pora area of Kulgam.

The encounter broke out last evening after the police and security forces launched a search operation in the village following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists.

As the forces approached the suspected houses, the terrorists opened fire drawing retaliation from the forces, leading to a gunfight.

Unofficial reports have said that five terrorists are trapped in the area.

Further details are awaited.