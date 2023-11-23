LeT sniper trained on Pak-Afghan front killed in Rajouri: Army

Srinagar, Nov 23: Army on Thursday said a trained sniper of Lahkar-e-Toiba terror outfit who is believed to be the mastermind of Dhangri attacks was killed in an ongoing encounter in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, which has claimed the lives of four soldiers, including two captains.

The Jammu-based defence spokesman said that Quari who was killed in the firefight “is a Pak National & harcore terrorist.”

“He has been trained on Pak & Afghan Front. He is a highly ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba,” said the spokesman.

“He has been active in Rajouri-Poonch alongwith his group from past one year. He is also believed to be mastermind of Dangri & Kandi attacks.”

The spokesman said that Quari was sent to revive terrorism in the region. “He is [an] Expert in IEDs, operating & hiding from Caves & a trained Sniper,” he added.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces in dense forests of Baaji Maal in Kalakote area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir entered day two on Thursday with both sides exchanging heavy gunfire, officials said.

The encounter broke out in Baaji Maal forests after security forces launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

In the encounter, officials said, four army personnel, including two Captains lost their lives while one more soldier suffered injuries.

An official said that more security forces sustained injuries in the firefight today. The exact number of the injured personnel was not immediately available, he said.

Intense firing was going on in the area when last reports were received.