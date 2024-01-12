Mehbooba Mufti accident: Responded swiftly; some party claims not true: Police

Srinagar, Jan 12: Day after PDP President Mehbooba Mufti escaped unhurt in a road accident, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday issued a statement emphasizing the swift response and robust security measures in place for the former Chief Minister’s safety.

“Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, a Z+ category protectee has an extensive and sophisticated security arrangement designed to ensure her safety at all times,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

“Her security detail includes a team of 34 personnel, led by a Chief Security Officer of the rank of an Inspector. The security posse includes Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and a Close Proximity Team of specially trained personnel in close combat. It also includes protection on move to ensure her security on road journeys. She is provided double escort of eight personnel from paramilitary. Her residence at Khimber is guarded by a strong contingent of paramilitary guard personnel. Her security convoy comprises multiple vehicles, including a vehicle-mounted jammer to neutralize electronic threats.”

“There was a swift response post-accident by JKP. An alternative vehicle was deployed within an hour. It is noteworthy that the accident happened at Bijbehara which is at a distance of approximately 50 kms from Srinagar from where the Special BP vehicle was dispatched.”

The spokesman said that some of the claims made by the party in the open media about what is part of Z+ security are not factually correct.

“Ideally security arrangements of senior protected persons are not discussed in the public domain. However, it has become necessary to reassure our protectees, including party functionaries of PDP, that the security arrangements for Ms. Mufti were and continues to be very much in place,” said the spokesman.

He said accidents “unfortunately are many a times due to unforeseen factors and road behaviour of other users.”

Earlier, PDP general secretary Mehboob Beg had that the administration had made “inadequate” arrangements when Mehbooba, who has a Z+ security cover, was on her way from Srinagar to south Kashmir.

In a statement, Beg said that Z+ security protocols typically include an optional car in the escort, emphasizing a “serious lapse in preparedness that cannot be overlooked.”

He added that these lapses demand immediate attention and clarification from the authorities to ensure the safety and security of our public leaders.