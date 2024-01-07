Muzaffar Beigh, wife Safina rejoin PDP on Mufti Sayeed’s death anniversary

Anantnag, Jan 07: Senior politician Muzaffar Beigh and his wife, DDC Chairperson Baramulla, Safina Beigh, rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Bijbhera graveyard on the death anniversary of PDP founder late Mufti Mohammad Syed on Sunday.

The rejoining ceremony, attended by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and other top party leaders, witnessed a warm welcome for the returning members.

Accompanied by dedicated PDP workers, Muzaffar Beigh and Safina Beigh paid homage at the sacred grave of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Darashoka, Bijbehra, creating a powerful and reverent atmosphere that honored the indelible legacy of the visionary leader Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Notably, Muzaffar Beigh had previously joined the People’s Conference but later distanced himself from it, while Safina Beigh, once an active member of the People’s Conference, has now rejoined the PDP alongside her husband.(KNS).