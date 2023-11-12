‘No need for prior appointments’: J&K DGP to be available for general public twice every month

Srinagar, Nov 12: In response to public demand, the Director General of Police (DGP) in Jammu and Kashmir will now be available for the general public on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of every month.

The decision was prompted by suggestions from various sectors of the community, expressing the need for citizens to have direct access to the DGP without the constraints of prior appointments.

A police spokesman stated, “While interacting with prominent citizens of the community in Kashmir from different walks of life including trade and industries, a suggestion came that access for common citizens in Kashmir Valley to DGP should also be available without any hassle of prior appointments to convey their grievances and seek redressal.”

As a result, the scheduled time for public interactions with the DGP is set between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM on the specified Saturdays.

The meetings will take place at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Peerbagh, Hyderpora, Srinagar.

The police department has assured that if a particular meeting is not possible due to unavoidable engagements, advance information will be communicated through PHQ J&K social media handles to minimize inconvenience to the public.