Poonch attack: 5 soldiers killed, 2 injured; large-scale operation launched

Poonch, Dec 22: Terrorists launched a deadly attack on military vehicles in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, resulting in the tragic loss of five soldiers.

Following the attack, a massive anti-insurgency operation has been initiated in the region, with significant security force deployments.

According to the police, around 3:00 AM yesterday, an operation was initiated based on credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the jurisdiction of Surankote police station.

As additional teams were moving towards the incident site, the terrorists ambushed military vehicles—a truck and a Gypsy—opening indiscriminate fire, which was swiftly retaliated by the security forces.

However, five soldiers lost their lives in the attack and several others were injured. Officials said that the wounded were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Poonch and Rajouri districts share dense jungles near the Bhimber Gali, where a major encounter occurred a few weeks ago, claiming the lives of five soldiers, including two captains.