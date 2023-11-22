Rajouri, Nov 22: Two Captains and two Army soldiers were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Baaji Maal area of Kalakote sub division in Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Official sources said that an encounter broke out on Wednesday morning after a search team of the Army was on operational duty in Baaji Maal area of Barevi village of Kalakote sub division of the border district.

“The Army team was on a search operation in the dense forest of Baaji Maal when terrorists opened fire which was retaliated and an encounter broke out at around 9 am. Exchange of fire was still going on when last reports poured in,” they said.

“In the exchange of fire, two Army officers were among five personnel who sustained injuries. Two officers – a Captain of Rashtriya Rifles; a Captain of Special Forces and two Army soldiers succumbed to injuries sustained in the encounter, while one injured soldier was shifted to the Army Hospital for treatment. The number of injured may be more,” officials said.

“As the exchange of fire is going on, reinforcement has been rushed there. Senior officers are camping at the site,” they said.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped there at the encounter site.

“They are still holed up inside the forest. Meanwhile, the bodies of two Army officers and an Army soldier have been shifted to an Army camp while the body of an Army soldier is still there at the encounter site,” officials said.

Meanwhile, Northern Command, in its official statement posted on X: “Based on specific intelligence joint operations launched in Kalakote area, Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri district on November 19, 2023. Contact established on November 22 and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of #IndianArmy. Whiteknightcorps salutes the supreme sacrifice.”