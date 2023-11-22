After 13 years, guns rattle Kalakote villages; spread panic among residents

Rajouri, Nov 22: After a long gap of around thirteen years, guns rattled residents of Kalakote villages in Rajouri district, creating panic among them as an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday morning.

The officials said that an encounter broke out this morning after security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation in the Baaji Maal area of Kalakote in Rajouri district.

The area comprising Solki, Baaji Maal, Brevi, Keri, Jabbar villages of Kalakote has witnessed a firefight after a long gap as last encounter in the area occurred around thirteen years ago.

Locals said that in the year 2010, an encounter had taken place in the area. “However, the situation remained calm after that. But now when the area is witnessing a fresh encounter after a gap of 13 years, everyone is in a state of shock and fear. People want peace and not destruction,’ they said.

Muhammad Din, a resident of Baaji Maal said, “The firing started in the area this morning. We all are in a state of fear. There is panic among villagers.”

“We want peace and not echoes of bullets that cause fear,” he said, adding that the people could not even fetch water due to the encounter.