Power crisis in Kashmir: Principal Secy PDD stresses on strict schedule adherence

Srinagar, Nov 20: Principal Secretary of the Power Development Department (PDD), H. Rajesh Prasad, led a comprehensive review meeting on the power supply situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir Valley, as temperatures drop. The meeting, attended by Managing Directors of Corporations, Chief Engineers, and senior department officials, aimed to assess the current status and address challenges in the power sector.

During the review, it was disclosed that a curtailment schedule had been devised based on the available power resources in the region. Principal Secretary Prasad emphasized strict adherence to this schedule, asserting that any unscheduled power cuts would not be tolerated. He underscored the importance of avoiding overdrawal of power, emphasizing the need to uphold grid discipline to prevent disruptions in power supply.

The meeting highlighted the significant infrastructure developments in recent years to enhance the quality of power supply. Jammu and Kashmir have availed loans under various government schemes, leading to the clearance of outstanding dues to power generators. However, commitment to reducing losses is crucial for the viability of the sector.

In line with this commitment, Principal Secretary Prasad issued clear instructions to combat power pilferage through stringent enforcement measures. Regular power supply in areas with consistent payments was emphasized, while high-loss areas were directed to prioritize measures such as metering and AB cabling.

Expressing concern over the revenue realization, despite increased energy dispatch, Prasad directed officers to ensure timely billing and distribution to consumers. He also stressed the prompt resolution of power outages and swift replacement of damaged Distribution Transformers to minimize inconvenience to the public.