Six Kulgam residents killed in Shimla road accident

Srinagar, Dec 04: At least six workers from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district died, and as many were injured in a road accident in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said six people have died when a truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Kararghat.

He said three persons died on the spot while three others died at a hospital. “Six others were also injured and are currently under treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH),” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Fareed (24), Gulab (43), Shabir (19), Talib (23), Gulzar (30), and Mushtaq (30)—all residents of Kulgam.

The injured were identified as Ranjit, driver of the vehicle, Aslam, Talib Hussain, Akash Kumar, Ajay Thakur, and Manjoor. (KNO)