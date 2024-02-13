Terrorist involved in killing of migrant workers in Srinagar arrested: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar, Feb 13: Police on Tuesday said it have arrested one terrorist behind the attack on migrant workers from Punjab who were killed in the summer capital of Srinagar last week.

During a press conference, the ADGP Vijay Kumar and IGP V K Bidri stated the police succeeded in cracking the Srinagar attack by arresting one terrorist who was responsible for the attack within just 6 days.

“On 07.02.2024, at about 1900 hours, unknown terrorists opened fire upon two persons at Shalla Kadal, Shaheed Gunj Srinagar. In this incident, one Amritpal Singh S/o Sarmukh Singh R/o Chamyari succumbed to his injuries on spot. Another person namely Rohit Masi S/o ParinMasi R/o Chamyari, Amritsar was evacuated to SMHS Hospital and then to SKIMS Soura Srinagar. Rohit Masi later succumbed to his injuries on 08.02.2024,” the police officers said.

They said that upon registering case FIR no. 08/2024 u/s 302, 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 15,16,20 ULA(P) Act in PS Shaheed Gunj, Srinagar Police detected the case leading to the identification of the accused who carried out the terrorist attack on these two individuals from Punjab and subsequent recovery of weapon of offence and other incriminating material.

Srinagar Police, on the basis of technical and field analysis, zeroed in upon certain suspects and later on, based upon clinching evidence collected during investigation, identified and arrested the main accused namely Adil Manzoor Langoo S/o Manzoor Ahmad Langoo R/o Zaldager Srinagar, they said and added, “It came to fore that the accused had conspired with his handler across in Pakistan for commission of the terror crime”.

“Accused was a highly motivated and radicalized individual. His handler in Pakistan radicalized him on social media and motivated him to carry out the terror attack. In furtherance of the conspiracy, the handler provided him the weapon after which he motivated him to carry out the attack. In furtherance of same, accused identified his targets and tracked them in the lanes of Shalla Kadal on the fateful day and open fire upon both of them, who consequently, succumbed to their injuries,” they added.

Pertinently, LeT affliate TR has claimed responsibility for this attack on their social media channel.

DIG CKR has constituted a SIT to be headed by SP South for investigation of the case and further investigation is being attended to expeditiously, they added.