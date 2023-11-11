Three Bangladeshi tourists die in Dal lake blaze

Srinagar, Nov 11: A massive fire erupted in the houseboats along Ghat no. 09 at Dal Lake in Srinagar during the early hours today, claiming the lives of three foreign tourists and leaving a trail of destruction, police said.

The fire, which started in one of the houseboats, quickly spread to engulf a total of five houseboats, including Safeena, Sabreena, Young Gulshan, Lala Rukh, and Khar Palace. The inferno also consumed seven residential huts and neighboring houses in the vicinity, creating a scene of devastation.

The victims of the fire were identified as three tourists from Bangladesh—Anindaya Kowshal, Das Gupta, and Mohammad Moinud—who were staying in houseboat Safeena. Despite efforts to control the blaze, the intensity of the fire proved fatal for the unfortunate tourists, said a police official.

However, the swift and courageous response from the joint efforts of Srinagar Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Tourist Police, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), and civilians led to the successful rescue and evacuation of eight individuals who were staying in the affected houseboats. Their timely intervention prevented further loss of life.

An official fire incident report has been filed with the local police station (PS RM Bagh), and an investigation into the cause of the fire has been initiated.

LG Manoj Sinha condoles loss of life:

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has condoled the loss of lives in an unfortunate fire incident at Dal Lake, Srinagar.

“I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the unfortunate fire incident at Dal Lake, Srinagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons,” the Lt Governor said, in a statement.