Three found dead near Poonch attack site; Internet service suspended

Srinagar, Dec 23: Mobile Internet service was suspended in Poonch and Rajouri districts on Saturday morning as police and security forces continued a massive search operation to track down the terrorists involved in Thursday’s attack on two army vehicles that left five soldiers dead in Peer Topa area of Poonch district, officials and reports said.

Internet was suspended after three locals believed to have been picked up for questioning following the fatal terrorist attack on army vehicles near Peer Topa village were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday.

The deceased belonged to the village, located close to the DKG-Bufliyaz forest area, where terrorists carried out the ambush.

As per our correspondent in Rajouri, around nine people were detained in the area as part of probe into the Thursday’s attack. The three deceased villagers were reportedly also questioned over the attack.

While there has been no official word on the detentions or the mysterious deaths, reports said that the Internet was suspended to prevent rumour-mongering over the issue.

Senior officers from civil administration and police, including Deputy Commissioner Poonch and Senior Superintendent of Police, are also camping in Bufliyaz area of Surankote sub-division.

The family members of the deceased have reportedly held protests against their deaths.