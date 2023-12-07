Unity only safeguard for protecting dignity of people: Mehbooba

Ganderbal, Dec 7: In a fervent address to a workers’ convention in Ganderbal, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti emphasised on unity being the only safeguard in face of the onslaught on rights and dignity of the people of J&K.

A statement of PDP issued here quoted the PDP President as saying that those against unity see elections and electoral victory as the ultimate goal.

“In present times, our very survival is being questioned. It is incumbent that we unite at all levels and think beyond elections and electoral victories. Those against unity see elections and electoral victory as their penultimate goal. This approach is antithetical to aspirations and expectations of our people,” Mehbooba said. Underscoring a commitment to addressing the unspoken concerns and aspirations of the populace, she said, “I’m not here for elections but to articulate the silence of the people. Our agenda has always been the advocacy for a permanent resolution and the safeguarding of democratic rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The PDP chief reiterated the party’s unwavering commitment to the principle of “people over power”.

Drawing inspiration from the founding ethos laid down by Mufti Muhammad Syed, she emphasised that Sayeed had laid down a clear path to be adhered to by the party and any one who has compassion for the people of J&K.

Mehbooba pondered over the philosophy of Mufti Muhammad Syed, emphasising his belief that prioritising people’s interests over power was paramount.

“This philosophy manifested in the strategic political alliances he crafted based on pro-people commitments, such as the Common Minimum Programme of the PDP-Congress coalition and the Agenda of Alliance between PDP and BJP. These alliances, rooted in principled governance, aimed to ease the challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir by prioritising and executing a roadmap to bring peace with dignity to the lives of conflict ravaged people of J&K,” she said.

The PDP chief said that these alliances sometimes involved compromises from the national parties, even on issues contrary to the long-standing political agenda of parties like the BJP.

“However, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s moral courage played a pivotal role in persuading allies to work collectively for the welfare of the region,” she said.

Mehbooba affirmed that the PDP continues to adhere to these guiding principles, refusing to shy away from articulating the pain and miseries faced by the people. “Despite the costs involved, the party remains resolute in facing challenges since 2018 to give voice to the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

PDP Organisation Secretary Mehboob Beg and Youth President Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra also spoke on the occasion.