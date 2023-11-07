Vidhi Kumar Birdi is new IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar posted as ADGP, Law and Order

Srinagar, Nov 07: Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on Tuesday appointed Vidhi Kumar Birdi as IGP Kashmir. He will replace Vijay Kumar, who has been posted as ADGP, Law and Order, J&K.

“Vijay Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 1997), ADGP Kashmir, is transferred and posted as ADGP (Law & Order), J&K. A post in the rank of ADGP viz. ADGP (Law & Order), J&K, is temporarily added to the J&K Segment of AGMUT Cadre, in terms of 2nd proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, for a period of two years or till the post is held by said officer, whichever is earlier,” read an official order.

Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS (AGMUT:2003), is posted as IGP Kashmir vice Vijay Kumar, IPS. In addition, the officer shall also hold the charge of the post of IGP Armed Kashmir, till further orders, read the order further.

The Zonal IGPs of Kashmir and Jammu, as per the order, have been directed to ADGP (Law & Order), J&K, under the overall command and control of DGP, J&K.