World War III very close to breaking out, warns Donald Trump

Srinagar, Dec 20: Former President of the United States, Donald Trump has warned that World War 3 is “very close’ to breaking out and that he was the only presidential candidate who can prevent it, media reports said today.

Mr Trump was speaking at a campaign rally when he made the explosive comments, warning that there is a major risk of a global nuclear conflict. He said that conflict will lead to the complete “obliteration” of the planet.

Known for his outspoken remarks, the former president has frequently cited the risk of nuclear war breaking out while criticizing policy of the incumbent US President Joe Biden.

“The world is in more danger than it’s ever been because of the power of weaponry, and I will be the only one—I can say this with great surety—I will prevent World War III,” Trump said in Iowa, as per Newsweek.

“We’re very close. I don’t know if you feel it, but we’re very close to World War III when you see these discussions taking place.

“And this wouldn’t be a war like with armies, tanks running back and forth shooting at each other—World War I, World War II—this would be obliteration,” Trump added. “This would be the worst thing that’s ever been.”