ACS Atal Dulloo reviews status of lumpy skin disease in J&K

While taking district wise details of LSD, ACS directed the concerned officers to follow proper protocols of treatment as per recommendation of government of India besides accelerating the animal vaccination process so that further spread of the disease is prevented speedily.

ACS stressed upon the officers to conduct more awareness camps on the disease at different places in both the divisions especially in highly affected areas to spread awareness on the disease among the people so that precautionary measures could be taken in time.

Dulloo exhorted the officers to involve adequate field staff to ensure proper vaccination and launch door to door awareness campaigns and inspections in more affected areas.