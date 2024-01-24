Amit Shah to hand over virtual appointment letters to JKAS officers, SRO 43 recruits

Srinagar, Jan 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually hand over appointment letters to newly recruited youth, including Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers, compassionate appointees under erstwhile SRO43, and launch e-buses, among some other projects from New Delhi on January 25.

The function scheduled tomorrow will be addressed by the Home Minister besides Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the administration will join the function at Jammu Convention Centre.

Earlier, Shah was scheduled to visit Jammu region on January 9 for inauguration and laying foundation of several developmental projects, however the visit was cancelled at the last minute due to bad weather conditions.

As per sources, Shah will launch 75 e-buses for Jammu and will also handover appointment letters to newly recruited JKAS officers and compassionate appointees of SRO-43.

Notably, the General Administration Department (GAD) has already issued nearly 1,000 orders under SRO-43. Nearly 2000 cases were pending under the SRO, and the government has been directed to clear all deserving cases as of January 1, 2023, when the new Compassionate Appointments Rules come into force.

The Home Minister will inaugurate 75 small e-buses of 9 meters in length, after which these vehicles will offer intercity services by running within Jammu city and its peripheries.