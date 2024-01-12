BJP believes in ‘nation first’, INDI alliance in ‘self first’ : Rana

Jammu, Jan 12: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today described INDI Alliance as an amalgam of self seekers and opportunists coming together for their inherent hate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has become synonymous to vibrant India and emerged as a global leader.

“The fundamental difference between the BJP and INDI Alliance is that the former believes in the ‘nation first’, party second and self-last while the later believes in self-first, family second, party third and the nation last,” Rana said while interacting with the media at the side-lines of the weekly public hearing at the party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar here this afternoon.

Rana said the track record of the BJP since its inception as Jana Sangh, especially during the past nearly ten years, stands testimony to its pledge of “nation first’, as the party has placed national interest at the forefront in an era where ideologies and priorities differ. The pledge “nation first” is an intent and commitment to the inclusive growth of the society as per cherished objective of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas besides progress of all, regardless of caste, creed or region. “The Prime Minister has translated this vision as reality on ground, which is why India is seen as a vibrant country across the world, he said, adding that every Indian feels a sense of pride across the continents for the stature the nation has achieved in the comity of nations,” he said.

Rana said the philosophy of “nation first” is a guiding principle for national security and social harmony, which is an eyesore for those who have been struggling to show some semblance of relevance in national politics. “But for the lust of power, the INDI Alliance has nothing in common. To achieve their sinister political objectives, the alliance of opportunists have not even been hesitating in compromising with the honour and pride of the nation, “he added.

Rana referred to the path-breaking initiatives taken under the visionary leadership of Yashasvi Narendra Modi during the past 10 years, saying the focus has been on building a resilient nation that can overcome obstacles and emerge stronger. “Alongside development, technological advancement, economic reliance, the BJP has been successfully striving for fostering a sense of patriotism and pride among citizens, encouraging active participation in the nation’s development. This is the mantra for Atamnirbhar-Viksit Bharat and making India a developed nation by 2047,” he added.