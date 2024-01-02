Govt approves formation of draft committee for establishing madrasa board in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 02: Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction to the establishment of a draft committee to draft proposal for the establishment of Madrasa Board in the Union Territory.

The committee shall constitute of Dr Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, principal, HSS Nowgam, Bandipora; Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Sr Lecturer, BHSS Zadibal, Srinagar; Mohd Shafi Wani, Sr Lecturer BHSS Mujgund, Srinagar; and Mr Nazir Ahmad Motta, Coordinator, (I/C Madrassas), CEW, DSEK.

The committee will meet in the Directorate from 3rd January to 7th January and will submit their recommendations/ proposal to Director School Education Department Kashmir by or before 10th January, read an order, issued by DSEK.