Govt envisioning making J&K disaster-resilient

Srinagar, Nov 27: The Jammu and Kashmir government is chalking out a course to transform J&K into a disaster-resilient region, acknowledging a stark policy-practice disconnect.

According to official documents, the government aims to fortify the capacity of stakeholders, ensuring a coordinated and planned response to disasters, thereby minimising the loss of lives, livelihoods, and economic setbacks.

The documents underscore a crucial shift from a predominant focus on disaster response and relief to a more comprehensive approach encompassing risk reduction.

The Department of Disaster Management of Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction is set to spearhead this transformation, with a mission to build Disaster Risk Management Capacities and Climate Change Adaptation capabilities.

However, the official documents reveal a persistent gap between policy formulation and implementation, pointing to the lack of a unified multi-sectoral vision for disaster management.

The department acknowledges a historical emphasis on relief efforts over risk reduction, necessitating a reorientation of priorities.

A SWOT analysis of the department unveils both strengths and challenges.

While a robust legal framework and institutional infrastructure provide a solid foundation, the documents emphasise the need for better resource allocation under different programmes.

The analysis acknowledges the department’s rich experience and good practices but highlights threats stemming from short-term projects overshadowing long-term disaster risk reduction investments.

Despite challenges, the government identifies opportunities within national flagship programmes, existing capacity-building institutions, and a network of civil society organisations actively engaged in vulnerable regions.

The emergence of community organisations is seen as a potential cornerstone for capacity-building efforts.

The documents express concern over ongoing trends of unsafe development outpacing risk reduction initiatives, signalling a need for urgent intervention.

The government’s commitment to addressing these challenges marks a pivotal moment in Jammu and Kashmir’s journey toward becoming a disaster-resilient.

The department is mulling to build disaster risk management capacities and climate change

adaptation capabilities with partners and coordinating response and recovery operations to protect the people.

“The objective is to identify various hazards to which J&K is vulnerable and assess various vulnerabilities, capacities, and risks associated with J&K,” the document reads.

The department is planning to lay down measures and guidelines for prevention and mitigation besides preparedness measures for all stakeholders.

“To build the capacity of all stakeholders in J&K to cope with the disasters and promote community-based disaster management,” it reads.

The government has prepared a roadmap to bridge the gaps which include hazard mapping, vulnerability assessment, and impact assessment for various sectors and different regions spatially to be standardised.

“The department will facilitate government departments in preparation of their departmental disaster management plan and coordinating with all the districts in preparation of District Disaster Management Plans,” it reads.