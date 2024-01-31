Govt orders transfers, postings of 54 officers in forest department

Srinagar, Jan 31: Govt on Wednesday ordered transfers and postings of 54-officers in J&K forest department.

An official order No.29- JK(FST) of 2024 in this matter said, that in the interst of administration, following transfers and postings are ordered with immediate effect:

Mr. Alok Kumar Maurya, IFS, DFO Social Forestry, Jammu, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the General Administration

Department for further posting.

Mr. Navneet Singh, IFS, presently on deputation to SMVD Shrine Board, Katra, as Addl. CEO, is recalled and is posted as DFO, Forest Division,

Udhampur, vice Mr. Rushal Garg, who shall report to PCCF/HOFF, J&K.

Ms. Jyotsana, IFS, DFO, Reasi Forest Division, is transferred and posted as DCF, Working Plan-I, J&K.

Mr. Satyendra Maurya, IFS, DFO Nowshera Forest Division, is transferred and posted DFO, J.V. Division, Baramulla.

Mr. Anurag Arya, IFS, awaiting orders of adjustment after completion of his on-the-job Training, is posted as DFO, Kamraj Forest Division,

Kupwara.

Mr. Tahir Ahmad Shawl, I/c DCF (WL), Joint Director, J&KFRI, is transferred and posted as I/c DCE, J&K Biodiversity Council.

Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad Lone, I/c DCF (WL), Joint Director, S& WC, Kashmir is transferred and posted as l/c DCF (C&E), Social Forestry, J&K.

Mr. Vijay Kumar Verma, l/c DCF, presently posted as Wildlife Warden, Kathua, is transferred and posted as /e DFO, Forest Division, Kishtwar.

Mr. Abhinav Ramyotra, l/c DCF, DFO Social Forestry, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as l/c DFO, Forest Division Batote.

Mr. Indu Sharma, l/c DCF, Principal SCTS, Miransahib, is transferred and posted as l/c DFO, Forest Division, Billawar.

Ms. Shweta Deonia, I/c DCF (M&E), Social Forestry, is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Forest Division, Nowshera.

Mr. Owais Farooq Mir, l/c DCF, DFO, Sindh Forest Division, is transferred and posted as l/e Project Coordinator, WUCMA (Biodiversity and

Livelihood),

Mr. Wascem Farooq Mir, l/c DCE, DFO Awantipora Forest Division, is transferred and posted as l/e DFO, Forest Division Bandipora.

Mr. Mudasir Mehmood Malik, l/c DCE, Projcct Coordinator, CAT (WUCMA), and holding the charge of DFO Bandipora, is transferred and posted as l/c DF0, Forcst Division, Anantnag, vice Mr. Mohammad Ramzan Mir, RO-l, who shall report to APCCE, Kashmir.

Ms. Mchnaz Anjum Malik, l/e DCF, DFO0, Seed Division, SFRI, Jammu is transferrcd and posted as I/c DCF, M&E, Social Forestry, J&K.

posted as lc Spccial Secretary

Mr. Vivek Modi, I/c DFO Billawar Forest Division, is transferred and posted as I/c Special Secretary (Technical), Forest, Ecology & Environnment Department.

Mr. Rajan Singh, l/c DFO, Ramban Forest Division, is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Forest Division Kathua.

Mr. Mahesh Kumar, l/c DFO, Social Forestry Division, Ramban is transferred and posted as l/c DF0, Forest Division Doda.

Mr. Hitender Singh Chandel, ACF, DM FDCL, Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Forest Division Ramban.

Mr. Vishal Choudhary, ACF, awaiting orders of adjustment, on completion of his training, is posted as I/c DFO, Forest Division Marwah.

Mr. Mohammad Ayub Khan, ACF, awaiting orders of posting in the Administrative Department, is transferred and posted as l/c DFO, Forest Division Bhaderwah.

Mr. Munish Bhardwaj, I/c DFO, Social Forestry Division, Kathua, is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Forest Division Basohli. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of DFO, Eco-Task Force.

charge of the posts of DFO, Social Forestry, Poonch & Rajouri,

Mr. Naveed Iqbal, I/c DFO Social Forestry, Poonch, is transferred and posted as l/e DFO, Forest Division, Poonch. He is relieved of the additional charge of the posts of DFO, Social Forestry, Poonch & Rajouri,

Mr. Ashwani Kumar DFO Eco-Task Force & DFO Basohli is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Resource Survey Division, Jammu with additional charge of DFO, Urban Forestry, Jammu.

Mr. SudershanSingh, ACF, awaiting orders ofadjustment after completion of his training, is posted as I/c DFO, Demarcation Division-1, Jammu.

Mr. Qamar Rashid Khan, ACF, awaiting orders of adjustment after completion of his training, is posted as I/c DFO, Forest Division-Mahore.

Mr. Sagar Singh, I/c DFO, Kishtwar Forest Division, is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Forest Division, Samba, vice Shri Som Dutt Khajuria, who shall report to PCCF & HOFF, J&K.

Mr. Sunil Singh, l/c DF0, Urban Forestry Division, Jammu, is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Forest Division Reasi.

Mr. Rakesh Abrol, I/c DFO Rescarch Forest Division, SFRI Jammu, is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Seed Division, Jammu.

Ms. Harpreet Kaur, ACF, presently posted as /e Special Secretary (Technical), Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, is transferred

and posted as I/c DFO, Research Division, Jammu.

Mr. Suresh Kumar Sharma, I/c DFO, MFP Jammu, is transferred and posted l/c DFO, Agrostology, Jammu.

Mr. Narcsh Majotra, ACF, Principal FGTS, Doomi, Jammu, is transferred and posted as l/e DFO, Forest Division Ramnagar.

Ms. Suchita Sharma, ACF, ACE,. awaiting orders of adjustment, on completion of her training, is posted as l/e DFO, P.I. Division, Jammu.

Mr. Lalit Kumar, l/e DFO, Resource Survey Division, Jammu, is transferred and posted as l/c Principal, FGTS, Doomi, ammu.

Ms. Neha Mehta, l/e DFO, Demarcation Division-! Jammu, is transferred posted as Principal, Soil Conservation School, Miransahib, Jammu.

Mr. Shahzad Choudhary, ACF, Dy. Director, FPF Batote, is transferred and posted as l/c DFO, MFP, Jammu.

Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Katoo, /e DF0, Pir Panjal Division, Budgam, is transferred and posted as l/c DFO, Spccial Forest Division, Kulgam.

Mr. Showkat Ahmad Kuthoo, l/c DFO Special Forest Division, Tangmarg is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Demarcation Division, Srinagar. He shall also hold additional charge of the post of DFO, Planning and Publicity, Kashmir.

Mr. Syed Wasim Gul, I/c DFO Special Forest Division Kulgam, is transferred and posted as l/c DFO, P.P. Division, Budgam.

Mr. Mehraj Ahmad Sheikh, I/c DFO, Lidder Forest Division, is transferred and posted as I/e DFO, Urban Forestry Division, Srinagar.

Mr. Sajad Ahmad Bhat, ACF, P.O. CAT Uri, is transferred and posted as I/c DFO Forest Division Awantipora.

Ms. Shamma Roohi, I/c DFO Social Forestry Division Anantnag. is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Forest Division Lidder, Bijbehara.

Mr. Mehraj-ud-Din Bhat, ACF, presently attached in the office of CCF, Kashmir, is posted as I/c DFO, Seed Division, Srinagar.

Mr. Faisal Farooq, ACF, awaiting orders of adjustment on completion of his training, is posted I/c DFO, Kehmil Forest Division, Kupwara.

Mr. Danish Khan, ACF, awaiting orders of adjustment on completion of his training, is posted I/e DFO, Sindh Forest Division, Ganderbal.

Mr. Abid Ali Lone, ACF, awaiting orders of adjustment on completion of his training, is posted as ACF, l/c DFO, Forest Division, Shopian.

Mr. Himayun Kabir Qadri, ACF, Dy. Director FPF Langate, is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Agrostology, Kashmir.

Mr. Aihzaz Ahmad Panjwari, ACF, Dy. Director, FPF Bandipora, is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Forest Division Langate. He shall also

hold the additional charge of the post of DFO, S&FC Division, Pohru, Kupwara.

Mr. Mohd. Ayub Sheikh, lc DFO Shopian Forest Division, is transferred and posted as I/c DFO, Rescarch Division, Srinagar.

Mr. Abdul Hamid Malla, l/c DFO, Langate Forest Division, is transferred and posted as l/e Technical Officer, in the O/o APCCF, Kashmir.

Mr. Davinder Pal Singh, ACF, Mass Media Officer, Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, is transferred and posted as Principal, KFT School, Chitternar, Bandipora.

Mr. Ranjeev Sharma, ACF, Dy. Director, FPF Poonch, is transferred and posted as l/e DFO, Forest Division, Rajouri.

Mr. Ishtiyaq Ahnad Tanga, ACE, Dy. Director, FPF, Kchmil, is transferred and postcd as l/c DFO, Special Forest Division, Tangmarg.

Mr. Devender Kumar, ACF, awaiting orders of adjustment on completion of his training, is posted l/e DFO, Demarcation Division-I1, Bhaderwah.

The officers shall be deemed to have been relieved from their present place of posting with immediate effect, said the order.