J&K Civil Services (Revised Pay Rules), 2009 amended

Jammu, Jan 3: J&K government has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Revised Pay Rules), 2009 to revise the “Entry Level Pay” of the direct recruits, which comes under the purview of SRO 42 of 2011.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to direct that this amendment shall be made in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Revised Pay Rules), 2009 as an addendum to notification SRO 42 of 2011 dated February 2, 2011,” read an order issued by Principal Secretary Finance department Santosh D Vaidya.

“The Entry Level Pay of the direct recruits (officers and officials) which comes under the purview of SRO 42 of 2011 shall be as per this matrix,” the order further read, sharing the matrix.

As per the matrix, pre-revised pay scale of 5150-150-8300; 5500-175-9000; 5600-175-9100; 5700-200-10100 and 6500-200-10500 have been revised to 9300-34800 and following revision, grade pay will be 4210, 4220, 4240, 4260 and 4280 while entry level basic pay will be 13790; 13850; 14040; 14240 and 15530.

“This should be deemed to be existing in rules ab initio and shall have effect notionally from January 1, 2006 and monetarily from January 1, 2011,” Vaidya ordered.