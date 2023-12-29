Rajeev Gubgotra promoted as Additional Commissioner of Income Tax

Srinagar, Dec 29: Rajeev K. Gubgotra, an IRS officer of 2008 batch from Jammu has been promoted as Additional Commissioner of Income Tax.

An order has been issued to this effect by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), New Delhi on 26.12.2023.

Rajeev K. Gubgotra is son of soil has a vast experience in Investigation and Assessment.

As Deputy Director of Income Tax (Investigation) in Srinagar and Jammu, he had conducted several successful searches during his tenure.

He had served at various places in North West Region (NWR) and in Mumbai.

In 2020, he was transferred back to NWR and was posted as Jt. Commissioner of Income Tax at Srinagar and after serving for 3 years he as transferred back to his hometown in Jammu this year.