Rs 5 Lakh subsidy reserved only for buses: RTO Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 20: Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir, Shahnawaz Bukhari, clarified on Saturday that the recently introduced amnesty scheme for over 15 years old vehicles in Kashmir applies to buses only . The RTO chief had a week ago invited owners of these buses to avail the scheme.

While briefing press, the RTO said that the subsidy scheme of Rs 5 lakh is specifically targeted at bus owners whose buses have surpassed the 15-year life span.

He mentioned the possibility of extending the scheme to other vehicle segments such as mini-buses depending on the feedback the department gets, news agency KNO reported.

“Bus owners with buses exceeding 15 years in service, seeking the subsidy for a new bus, can submit their applications at our office. The process will be carried out accordingly,” Shahnawaz Bukhari informed.

Responding to queries about the backlog in driving license issuances, the RTO said that the printing of driving licenses has been outsourced to a government agency.

He assured that efforts will be made to clear the backlog within the next 15 to 30 days.