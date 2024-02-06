Shab-e-Me’raj arrangements finalised in Budgam

Budgam, Feb 6: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo convened a meeting to finalise arrangements for the ensuing auspicious Shab-e-Me’raj festival in district Budgam.

SSP Budgam, Al Tahir Gillani; SDMs, CMO, other officers and representatives from the waqf of Peth-Makhama shrine and Charar-i-Sharief were also present.

At the outset, the DC directed KPDCL Budgam for uninterrupted electricity supply to the shrine of Peth Makhama and Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani shrine Charar-i-Sharief.

He instructed EOs of concerned Municipal Committees to carry out special cleanliness drives and initiate proactive measures for disposal of garbage and other waste and maintain proper sanitation in all areas.

Health authorities were instructed to ensure availability of Medical teams along with ambulances at all designated places.

With regard to availability of ration, the DC directed AD Food to ensure timely supply and distribution of food grains, besides ensuring availability of essential commodities to the general public.

The DC also directed the ARTO to ensure hassle free availability of transport facility on the auspicious days and directed him to coordinate with the traffic department so that various bottlenecks to smooth flow of traffic are removed.

During the meeting, the DC directed the Department of PHE to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply. They were directed to provide water tankers at identified locations.

To check illegal profiteering and hoarding in the markets, the DC directed concerned officers to constitute squads who will monitor and conduct market checking drives to ensure sale of quality food items.

Arrangements regarding availability of fire tenders, fire wood and other related items were also reviewed during the meeting.