2-year-old girl who weighed 45 kg undergoes bariatric surgery at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Aug 3: A two-year-old girl who weighed nearly 45 kg and was wheelchair-bound was operated upon for removal of a part of her stomach at a private hospital in Delhi, with the hospital claiming she could be the youngest bariatric surgery patient in the country in over a decade.

Doctors at the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj performed the surgery.

"Since bariatric surgery for children is rare, this case can be termed to be the youngest bariatric surgery patient in India in over a decade. The procedure had to be conducted as a medical emergency," the hospital said in a statement.

The procedure of bariatric surgery gives a feeling of fullness to patients and reduces their hunger, causing weight loss and significant improvements in health.