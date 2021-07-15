Alcohol drinking linked to over 62,000 new cancer cases in India last year: Lancet study

New Delhi, Jul 15: Alcohol consumption was associated with 62,100 or five per cent of newly diagnosed cancer cases last year in India, according to a study published in The Lancet Oncology journal which shows alcohol use is on the rise in the country.

Globally, the researchers found that more than 740,000 or four per cent of new cancer cases in 2020 may be attributed to alcohol drinking.

The study estimates that men accounted for 77 per cent (568,700 cases) of alcohol-associated cancer cases, compared with women, who accounted for 23 per cent of cases (172,600).