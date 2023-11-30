Committee formed to probe woman’s death due to alleged negligence of GMC staff

Baramulla, Nov 30 : The Baramulla district administration on Thursday constituted a committee to probe the alleged negligence of medical staff at associated hospital Government Medical College Baramulla on Monday which led to the death of a woman, Dilshada Begum hours after she delivered a baby boy.

“The committee will be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore and will submit a report to the district magistrate Baramulla within a stipulated time,” tweeted deputy commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed

Sehrish Asghar.

The Principal GMC, Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi has also constituted a committee comprising professionals from the GMC Baramulla to probe the cause and circumstances leading to the death of the 34 year old woman on Monday.

Dilshada Begum, 34, a woman from Khadniyar Baramulla lost her life on Monday hours after she delivered a healthy baby boy. The family had alleged negligence from the staff of the hospital and accused that the negligence of the doctor caused the death of the woman.

They said after around five hours after delivering a healthy baby boy, the woman complained of uneasiness, discomfort, and sweating. They said that despite desperate pleas for medical attention, only a nurse was dispatched dismissing their concerns.

“After complaining of continuous discomfort and uneasiness, the doctor did not bother to visit the helpless patient. Even repeated distress calls were made and in response a nurse was sent who said everything is alright,” said Ramzan. “How can they leave a patient like this? Why did the doctors not bother to at least inquire about her health? We do not want someone else to die like this. The authorities must fix

responsibility,” added Muhammad Ramzan.

The family members on Wednesday staged a massive protest outside DC office Baramulla demanding a probe into the incident. The protesters said that the hospital staff who had been involved in the medical negligence should be sacked and justice should be provided to the kith and kin of the deceased woman.

In response to the uproar, GMC Baramulla issued a detailed press release , acknowledging the incident and assuring a swift investigation. The hospital’s version highlights efforts to provide optimal care but acknowledges the need for a thorough examination.

Principal of GMC Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi, in her press statement said that they have initiated an immediate inquiry, forming a committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of the woman.