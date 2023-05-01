Highly dexterous robot hand can operate in dark just like humans

New York: The US researchers have designed a robot hand, the first device of its kind, to join an advanced sense of touch with motor-learning algorithms and it doesn't rely on vision to manipulate objects.

Robotics researchers have long been trying to create "true" dexterity in robot hands, but the goal has been frustratingly elusive. Robot grippers and suction cups can pick and place items, but more dexterous tasks such as assembly, insertion, reorientation, packaging, etc., have remained in the realm of human manipulation.

Researchers at Columbia University demonstrated a highly dexterous robot hand, one that combines an advanced sense of touch with motor learning algorithms in order to achieve a high level of dexterity.

The robot hand has five fingers and 15 independently actuated joints -- each finger has been equipped with the team's touch-sensing technology.