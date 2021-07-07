J&K reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in last 24 hrs

Srinagar, July 7: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 149 fresh cases were reported in Kashmir and 131 in Jammu taking the overall case tally to 3,17,761.
One fresh fatality was reported from Kashmir while three patients died in Jammu pushing the death toll in J&K to 4,349, data said.
As per data, 419 COVID-19 patients recovered in J&K in the last 24 hours—197 from Jammu division and 222 from Kashmir.
Overall, a total of 3,09,973 patients have recovered from the deadly viral disease.
That effectively leaves a total of 3,439 active COVID-19 cases in J&K- 1,509 in Jammu and 1,930 in Kashmir.