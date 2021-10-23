'Medifree Digital' mobile App launched for integrated, paperless healthcare services

The mobile application 'Medifree Digital' is a totally Made in India healthcare mobile app that aims at making the medical profession paperless by providing to the patients integrated services of doctors, laboratories/diagnostic centres and chemists/pharmacists digitally.

As per an official, it is the first of its kind application that brings doctors, pharmacists/ patients and diagnostic centres on a single platform unlike most others applications.

"The App is a comprehensive platform where allopathic, ayurvedic and homoeopathic doctors can all register and have access to complete medical records of the registered patients, though only with the consent of the patient, " he said.

Kota-based Dr P Chatter, one of the founder-Director said that the app is a platform where every user works independently but in an integrated manner.

"While we strongly believe that every patient must visit a doctor for physical examination at least once because human touch is essential in medical sciences, however, for minor ailments such as cough and cold, online consultation is advised," he added.