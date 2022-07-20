Novel COVID-19 vaccine offers superior protection against Omicron variants

Washington: Scientists in the US have developed a new COVID-19 vaccine that offers superior immune protection against two viral subvariants of Omicron than standard mRNA shots.

The vaccine, called Omnivax, increased neutralising antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariants in pre-immunised mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, compared with standard mRNA vaccines.

The improved response against the BA.1 subvariant was reported on June 6 in the journal Nature Communications. The results of the study involving the BA.2 subvariant were published July 19 in the journal Cell Discovery.