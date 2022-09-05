Researchers claim smartphone app accurately detects Covid infection in people's voices

They used data from the University of Cambridge's crowd-sourcing Covid-19 Sounds App that contains 893 audio samples from 4,352 healthy and unhealthy participants, 308 of whom had tested positive for Covid-19.



The researchers used a voice analysis technique called Mel-spectrogram analysis, which identifies different voice features such as loudness, power and variation over time.



"In order to distinguish the voice of Covid-19 patients from those who did not have the disease, we built different artificial intelligence models and evaluated which one worked best at classifying the Covid-19 cases," Aljbawi added.



They found that one model called Long-Short Term Memory (LSTM) out-performed the other models.

