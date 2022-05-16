India reports 2,202 Covid cases, 27 deaths

In the same period, there were 27 new fatalities which took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,241.



The active caseload has also marginally declined to 17,317 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 2,550 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,82,243. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.