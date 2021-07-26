India reports 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 fresh fatalities

New Delhi, Jul 26: India saw a single day rise of 39,361 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,11,262, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above 3 per cent after 35 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,20,967 with 416 more fatalities, the ministry said.



The active cases have increased to 4,11,189 and comprise 1.31 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.