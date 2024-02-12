Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress, more defections could hurt party ahead of LS polls

New Delhi, Feb 12: Ashok Chavan, a prominent leader, and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, resigned from the Congress Party on Monday. Chavan, 65, becomes the third major figure from the state of Maharashtra to leave the party in less than a month, following the departures of Milind Deora, a former Union Minister of State, and Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, who both cited dissatisfaction with internal party dynamics and a lack of opportunities.

Chavan’s resignation was announced through a statement where he surrendered his primary membership in the Indian National Congress, effective from noon on February 12.

While Chavan has yet to specify his reasons for leaving, political observers have linked his and other leaders’ potential defections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the struggles faced by the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra.

Chavan, a popular Maratha leader announced his resignation on social media and stated he would clarify his political future within two days, emphasizing that while he had no complaints against the Congress, he was exploring other options.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, commented on Chavan’s departure, suggesting that many leaders feel stifled in the Congress and hinting at possible further defections.

Chavan is known for his strong influence within the Maratha community and his longstanding loyalty to the Congress and the Gandhi family, is seen as a significant loss for both the state and central leadership of the Congress.

In an alarming trend for the Indian National Congress, a spate of high-profile resignations has rippled through its ranks, casting a shadow over its preparations for the imminent national elections. This series of defections threatens to destabilize the party’s foundation not only in Maharashtra but across the country.

These departures signify more than just personal dissatisfaction; they underscore a deeper malaise within the Congress’s organizational structure and its strategy for engaging with its leadership talent.

The timing is particularly inopportune, as the Congress has been aiming to consolidate its position against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies that has expanded its footprint across India getting stronger and more confident ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the BJP is reportedly prepared with a blueprint and strategy for the next five years, poised to commence implementation immediately following the announcement of election results in May 2024, even before contesting the elections as nearly all political analysts feel their return with thumping majority.

For Congress, who are morally down, the implications of these resignations extend beyond immediate electoral calculations. They reflect on the Congress’s ability to present a united front and articulate a coherent alternative to the BJP’s governance model.

Furthermore, the loss of seasoned leaders, who bring with them not only experience but also significant local influence and support bases, could impair the Congress’s electoral prospects in key battleground states.

For the BJP, the turmoil within the Congress represents an opportunity to further its strategic interests, particularly in Maharashtra, where the party is keen on securing a stronger legislative position.

Speculations around Chavan and others defecting to the BJP highlight a broader strategy of weakening opposition ranks through targeted poaching of influential figures.

Some media reports quoting insiders suggest that the BJP is working to reduce the Congress’s legislative strength in Maharashtra to secure all six Rajya Sabha seats for the ruling coalition, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

Currently, the alliance is poised to win five seats, with one likely going to Congress. However, if the Congress’s tally falls below 42 legislators, it could lose its Rajya Sabha seat.

If grapevine and power collider gossips are to be trusted then the BJP has reportedly offered Chavan the option of either a Rajya Sabha seat or contesting the Nanded Lok Sabha seat, to win over the Maratha community, which has been discontented with the BJP over reservation issues.

Equally this churn within the Congress also raises questions about the party’s leadership and its capacity to manage internal dissent and ambition. With national elections on the horizon, the Congress faces the dual challenge of stemming the tide of defections and rejuvenating its organizational strength.

Neglecting to address these issues may lead to significant long-term consequences, potentially weakening further the Congress’s position as a viable opposition to the BJP on the national stage.