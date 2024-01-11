6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 11: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Thursday, the tremors of which were felt in Kashmir.

The tremors were felt at 2.50 pm in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Afghanistan, as per the USGS. The quake, it said, hit at a depth of 192 km.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake of magnitude 6.4 Ritcher stuck at a depth of 206.6 km 44 km SSW of Jurm in Afghanistanat 2:50 pm today.

No loss of life or property was reported so far.

Reports said that the quake was felt in New Delhi as well.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan,” National Center for Seismology tweeted.