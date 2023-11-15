Altaf Bukhari demands probe into Doda road accident

Srinagar, Nov 15: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has expressed grief and sorrow over a tragic road accident at Assar in Doda district that has resulted into the death of at least 37 people.

In a press release, Bukhari has expressed deep shock over the road accident and demanded immediate airlifting of the critically injured persons to the Srinagar or Jammu Govt Hospital or out of J&K for specialized treatment.

“The critically injured should be provided specialized treatment on priority basis,” said Bukhari while demanding adequate compensation for the next of kins who lost their lives in the road accident at Assar.

He expressed sympathy with the bereaved family members who lost their loved ones in the road mishap and demanded compensation to all the victims of the road accident.

He said that the Govt should order a detailed investigation into the road accident at Assar and accused persons should be brought to book. The roads in Chenab Valley have become a death trap and the authorities concerned have failed to fix problems on the road that connects Jammu – Doda – Ramban – Kishtwar.

“The traffic police should act against the overloading and speedy vehicles on the hilly roads that often lead to fatal road accidents and loss of lives. The transport department and traffic police should work in coordination so that the traffic rule violators can be identified, and action can be taken accordingly,” he said.

He said that the roads are in shabby condition across Chenab Valley and the commuters often complain of road mishaps because of the bad roads that require immediate attention of the Govt.

“A safety audit of the roads across Chenab Valley should be conducted regarding its safety for the commuters, and corrective measures should also be taken. There is a need to fix accountability both on the public transport, traffic police and civil administration to ensure such road accidents can be avoided in future,” he suggested.

Senior Vice President, Ghulam Hassan Mir; Vice President Choudhary Zulfkar Ali; Vice President, Aijaz Ahmed Khan; General Secretary, Vijay Bakaya; General Secretary, Syed Asgar Ali; Provincial President, Jammu, S. Manjit Singh; State Secretary, Mohinder Parihar; Provincial President Legal Cell, Jammu, Vikram Rathore; District President, Doda, Saleem Magray; District President Doda-Rural, Anil Kumar; Provincial Joint Secretary, Adil Wani; District President Youth Wing, Basharat Sheikh and District Office Bearers of Apni Party in the region also expressed their concern over the road accident and demanded a through probe into the road accident that has led to the loss of many lives.