Amit Shah’s J&K visit deferred due to bad weather

Srinagar, Jan 08: Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu has been deferred due to bad weather, officials said today.

During this proposed visit, he was scheduled to attend the Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra in Jammu and inaugurate projects worth Rs. 1379 Cr including the E-buses in Jammu city and lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 2348 Cr.

He had also scheduled to distribute the appointment letters to those appointed on the compassionate ground. The Minister was also scheduled to undertake a review of security and development of Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Minister was also scheduled to travel to Dera Ki Gali in Poonch sector and meet the families of the civilians killed recently in this area.

However, in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and forecast thereof the programme is deferred, said an official spokesman.

Earlier, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina said in a post on X, that the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah stands cancelled due to prevailing weather conditions in the region.

“Just been intimated that due to the uncertain weather conditions prevailing in the region, tomorrow’s (9th January) visit of the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Sh. @AmitShah Ji to Jammu stands cancelled,” Raina informed.