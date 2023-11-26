APSCC extends greetings

Srinagar, Nov 26 : All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has extended greetings to people on the occasion of 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In a statement, APSCC leaders, Principal Naranjan Singh, Ajeet Singh Mastana, Sant singh, Dr Jaipal Singh Bali, Davinder Singh, Indumeet Singh, Gurdayal Singh and others have wished and prayed this festive occasion of Gurpuruab brings about peace and happiness in the world.

APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina, said that people should follow teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji so that his message of love and peace percolates down. He added that ultimate peace can be achieved if people follow the path set out by Guru Nanak Dev ji. Raina said Kashmir held a special place for Guru Nanak ji since he visited the valley along with his companions which left an indomitable impact on Kashmir.

“There are various testimonies and artifacts which confirm the historical lineage with Gurudwara in Leh, Bijbehara, Ramnagar as well as many other parts of the union territory which are associated with his visit. Guru Nank Dev ji visited Kashmir in 1518 AD. He stayed at Bijbehara and Avantipur. He happened to meet Pandit Brahm Das who was highly impressed with the way of life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji which led him to embrace Sikhism, the beginning of the Sikhism in the valley.

Universal brotherhood and secularism entailed from his companionship with Bala; a Hindu and Mardana; a Muslim. A musical instrument ‘rabaab’ that was always carried by Mardana, is preserved at Shernangla in Ramnagar Jammu,”he added.

Raina stated that Guru Nanak Dev ji preached against caste systems and suppression.