Arshia Bhardwaj of Jammu wins ‘Miss Asia Super Model 2023’ title

Srinagar, Jan 08: Arshia Bhardwaj from Jammu has been crowned as “Miss Asia Super Model 2023” in the grand finale of renowned beauty pageant – Asia Super Model 2023, Season 10 held at Noida Film City.

The event which was received tremendous response, was an exciting platform for the talent across the country as the pageant team visited across the country to audition contestants, read a press release.

The show welcomed total 100 contestants in multiple categories – Mr, Miss & Mrs. Asia Super Model 2023 from all over the country.

In the Miss Category, Arshia Bhardwaj from Jammu was crowned the winner title “Miss. Asia Super Model 2023” whereas Sonika Yadav from Delhi and Shivani Lakhera from Kotdwar, Uttarakhand achieved the first and second runners up position respectively.

Arshia, an 18-year-old is currently pursuing B. Des in Fashion Design at the prestigious Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) in Noida. She hails from a defense background as her father serves in country’s Air Force.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has been a pillar of support throughout my journey – my family, college, and friends. Their encouragement has been invaluable as I take these initial steps in the industry. While I’ve had the privilege of participating in various events, I am aware that there is much more to explore and achieve. I am eager to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and I sincerely thank each one for being a part of my journey, said Arshia Bhardwaj.

The grand finale was judged by youth icon Prince Narula, model and actor Rohit Khandelwal, Celebrity Makeup Artist Bhumika Bhal, renowned pageant coach and multiple award-winner for her exceptional grooming in the pageant world Dr. Rita Gangwani amongst others. The contestants in various categories were assessed by the judges on physical appearance and other all – round qualities including communication skills.

“Mr. Asia Super Model 2023” was awarded to Rohit Saxena from Bhopal. The first runner-up was Jomin D’Souza from Mumbai whereas the second runner-up was awarded to Sajan Singh from Ahmadabad.

“Mrs. Asia Super Model 2023” title was awarded to Neeta Padagi Shirgaonkar from Belgaum, Karnataka, Yojana Haresh Karia from Mumbai bagged the 1st runner position while Dr. Apoorva Mishra from Dubai was awarded the 2nd runner-up.

The grand finale event was hosted by Dreamz Production House in collaboration with Dubai Beauty School.