Authorities seal unregistered orphanage in Srinagar; 18 children ‘missing’

Srinagar, Nov 10: Authorities in Srinagar took action on Friday by sealing an unregistered orphanage, the Al-Miskeen Yateem Trust located at Nundreshi Colony, Bemina. The move comes after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) discovered that the orphanage was operating without proper registration under the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA).

Speaking to reporters, the Chairperson of CWC Srinagar, Dr Khair-un-Nisa highlighted that they had previously instructed the trust to register under the JJA during their past visits. However, the trust failed to comply with the registration requirement within the given timeframe.

“During our visit today, we found the trust locked, and shockingly, 18 children were missing from the premises. At present, we have no information about the whereabouts of these children,” stated the Chairperson.

Taking immediate action, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Srinagar ordered the sealing of the orphanage, declaring it as an illegal operation.

The chairperson urged the management of the trust to produce the kids before them immediately.