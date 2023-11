Srinagar, Nov 14: A biker was killed in a road accident in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Reports said that Abid Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Marhama was allegedly hit by a speeding truck in Bijbehara.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police has registered a case in the incident. (KNO)