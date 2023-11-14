Drug peddler held in Shopian with contraband, Rs 45 lakh cash

Shopian, Nov 14: Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 4.5 kgs of charas and cash from his possession in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tanu Shree told Greater Kashmir that the police raided the house of Farooq Ahmad Koka in Malhoura village and recovered 4.5 kgs of charas.

She said that a cash amount of around Rs 45 lakh was also recovered from the residence of accused.

The SSP said that the accused had concealed the contraband and cash in his cowshed and the residence.