Srinagar, Nov 11: A encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Parigam village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

An official said that suspected spot was cordoned off following a tip off about the presence of terrorists.

“#Encounter has started at Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Spokesperson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).