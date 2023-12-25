Extortionist arrested in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: Police

Srinagar, Dec 25: Police on Monday said they have arrested an individual in south Kashmir’s Anantnag involved in cheating and intimidating people in order to illegally extort money from them.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that taking cognisance of social media reports and on the basis of complaint received that an individual namely Saqib Bashir Ganai resident of Rakh Moman Bijbehara, district Anantnag has been cheating and intimidating people in order to illegally extort money from them, legal action has been initiated against the said person.

A case vide FIR No. 294/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bijbehera. The person has been arrested in the said case, spokesperson said.

Police requested citizens to exercise appropriate caution while using internet and social media apps and in case of any grievance, approach Police directly for appropriate legal action rather than taking recourse to social media.