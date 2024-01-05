Father-of-six daughters dies of heart attack after allegedly duped by immigration agent in Rajouri

Srinagar, Jan 05: A man from Darhal village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life in a heart attack after an immigration agent allegedly duped him of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of visa.

The family of Adil Din, the deceased, is now left with no option than to hope for justice.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken cognizance of the matter and initiated warranted action after directions were passed by top brass.

“Adil Din handed over an amount of rupees 5 lac to a local namely Manzoor Hussain for ensuring visa of Kuwait on December last year. The accused Manzoor Hussain assured visa to the deceased and fled to Saudi Arabia with the amount. The accused, upon reaching Saudi, started projecting lame excuses for the delay of Din’s visa telephonically. Finally, he told the victim that nothing can be done,” a news report published in Republic quoted family members of the deceased as having said.

The report said that soon after hearing that he won’t be getting any visa, Din suffered a heart attack and passed away on December 5, last year. The family has also registered complaint in Police Station Darhal on December 15, 2023.

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh has assured family that justice will be done and passed directions to subordinate officers to carry out in-depth probe.

Quoting SHO Darhal Ashiq Lone, the Republic said that the police has started probe and the alleged accused Manzoor has returned from Saudi Arabia and is undergoing treatment in Jammu.

“We rushed our teams to his residence in Lam area of Nowshehra who have been informed that Manzoor is under treatment. We have asked him to appear before officials for questioning. We will be looking for the transaction of the amount, and if it turns to be true, action under law will be taken,” SHO said.

The deceased is survived by wife, two sons and six daughters. He was lone breadwinner for the family and had taken the amount on loan with an aim to go outside to earn money for his family.

The family members of the deceased are hopeful that justice will prevail and their money will be returned back.