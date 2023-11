Srinagar, Nov 09: A commercial building was damaged in a fire incident in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that fire engulfed the commercial building early today morning, damaging the top story.

He said that as the call was received, fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

There was no loss of life or injury reported in the incident.